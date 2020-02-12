Mediator in Gauteng taxi violence admits he lacks conflict resolution skills

Peter Dhlamini is a director in the Department of Transport’s registration and monitoring directorate.

JOHANNESBURG - The man who acts as a mediator between taxi associations in Gauteng on Wednesday told the commission into taxi violence that he had never received formal training in conflict resolution.

The commission is investigating the ongoing killings in the taxi industry across the province.

Dhlamini said he was only sent to school by the Department of Transport in legislative drafting, but he was also expected to act as a mediator between taxi associations.

“We talk to people who are carrying guns in a hall and we don’t even have guns. We rely on our skills without any training,” Dhlamini said.

He said he had made several requests to the department for formal training to better equip him in conflict resolution.

“When we complain about the lack of capacity in terms of the tools of the trade like training, instead they will bring a disciplinary action type of course on how we deal with internal conflict in the office environment,” he said.



Dhlamini also told the commission that some laws were making it difficult for the department to regulate the taxi industry.