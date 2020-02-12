Mandela laid foundation for democratic South Africa - Ramaphosa

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Mandela laid foundation for democratic South Africa - Ramaphosa

The president addressed a gathering in Cape Town on the 30th anniversary of Nelson Mandela’s release from prison.

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking on Cape Town's City Hall balcony at the 30th-anniversary parade of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa speaking on Cape Town's City Hall balcony at the 30th-anniversary parade of the release of former president Nelson Mandela who was jailed for 27 years. Picture: Kayleen Morgan/EWN
24 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday said Nelson Mandela laid the foundation for a democratic South Africa, but the country had a long way to go to realise the former president’s dream.

Ramaphosa addressed a gathering in Cape Town on the 30th anniversary of Mandela’s release from prison.

Thirty years ago, Ramaphosa from the balcony of City Hall held a microphone to amplify Mandela’s voice for the crowd below. Thirty years later, Ramaphosa echoed Madiba’s words from the steps of City Hall.

Standing next to the statue of Mandela, Ramaphosa spoke of unity and hailed the struggle icon as a symbol of resistance.

WATCH: Madiba's release was the day we knew apartheid was over - Ramaphosa

He said Mandela's release was a day that dramatically changed the course of history in South Africa, saying it was an emotional and memorable moment.

“Thirty years ago, we will forever remember those first words: ‘I stand before you not as a prophet but as a humble servant of you, the people’,” Ramaphosa said.

Ramaphosa added, while there was much to celebrate in the country, South Africa had a long way to go to realise Madiba's dream of a united nation.

“We can be proud of our achievements in entrenching the democracy that Nelson Mandela led us so ably to install, but yet there is much we can be less proud of,” he said.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA