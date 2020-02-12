Lesufi to visit Randburg school where pupil fell to his death

The 16-year-old boy died on Tuesday after he fell from a third-floor balcony at the school.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will be visiting Ferndale High School in Randburg on Wednesday to offer his condolences after the death of one of its pupils.

It's believed the grade 10 pupil suffered an epileptic seizure.

The department's spokesperson Steve Mabona: "Mr Panyaza Lesufi will be visiting Ferndale High in the afternoon and subsequently, he will visit the family. We understand that the family of the deceased child resides in Cosmo City."

It's the latest tragic death of a school child.

At least 11 pupils have died in South Africa since the start of the academic year.

In one of the most recent incidents, a 17-year-old girl from Oosrand Secondary in Germiston died when she jumped from a moving taxi to escape assault.