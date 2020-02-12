Guard hospitalised after being stabbed at Addo Elephant Park

The security guard was assaulted and stabbed at the Potgieter’s Gate entrance by unknown attackers on Tuesday night.

CAPE TOWN - A man has been treated at a hospital after he was accosted at the Addo Elephant National Park.

The South African National Park (SANParks) said two men arrived there demanding his firearm but he was not armed.

The guard's employed by a private company providing services to Sanparks.

SANParks' Fayroush Ludick said: “It is alleged that he was accosted by two men who came in threatening him looking for his revolver or firearm. Fortunately, our gate guards are not armed and they didn’t get what they wanted and they stabbed him in the hand.”