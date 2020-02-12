GED: Support available for pupils struggling with depression
On Sunday, a grade 11 pupil in Vereeniging was declared dead upon arrival at hospital after she allegedly drank poison at home.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) on Wednesday said support was available for pupils who felt overwhelmed as details around the latest death of a school pupil emerged.
On Tuesday, a 16-year-old boy fell to his death from a school building in Randburg after he allegedly suffered an epileptic seizure.
That brought the total number of deaths since the start of the academic year to at least 12.
GED spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “The support is there for those who might think of taking their own lives. We also have incidents which involve violence and fighting of children, which is sad for the department.”
If this article has raised issues for you or if you’re concerned about someone you know, call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s Suicide Crisis Line on 0800 567 567.
