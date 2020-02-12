Eskom: No load shedding for Wednesday but power grid vulnerable
The utility has warned that its aging infrastructure remained unstable - meaning the situation could change at short notice.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is no load shedding planned for Wednesday - the first time in more than a week.
However, the utility has warned its aging infrastructure remained unstable - meaning the situation could change at short notice.
The company said that the power grid remained vulnerable and has urged consumers to switch off any unnecessary appliances.
Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa: "We've now managed to limit our unplanned breakdowns to just over 10,500MW - these are the station that just break without any notice and of course we have repaired quite a few units that were out on planned maintenance."
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 12, 2020
Date: 12 February 2020
No loadshedding expected today@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm @METROFMSA @ewnupdates pic.twitter.com/X7KNjxeRl5
