Eskom: No load shedding for Wednesday but power grid vulnerable

The utility has warned that its aging infrastructure remained unstable - meaning the situation could change at short notice.

Picture: Pexels
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says there is no load shedding planned for Wednesday - the first time in more than a week.

However, the utility has warned its aging infrastructure remained unstable - meaning the situation could change at short notice.

The company said that the power grid remained vulnerable and has urged consumers to switch off any unnecessary appliances.

Spokesperson Sikonathi Mantshanthsa: "We've now managed to limit our unplanned breakdowns to just over 10,500MW - these are the station that just break without any notice and of course we have repaired quite a few units that were out on planned maintenance."

