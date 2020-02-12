Despite improvement, high probability of stage 1 blackouts, warns Eskom

The power utility suspended the blackouts on Tuesday night at 9pm after several units were brought back online and emergency reserves were replenished.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the power system remained vulnerable on Wednesday morning, which meant there was a high probability that stage one load shedding would resume after 9am.

The power utility suspended the blackouts on Tuesday night at 9pm after several units were brought back online and emergency reserves were replenished.

• Load-shedding Data Map Cape Town

Even though there was some improvement, Eskom still asked customers to reduce demand as it tried to stabilise the grid.