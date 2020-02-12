Despite improvement, high probability of stage 1 blackouts, warns Eskom
The power utility suspended the blackouts on Tuesday night at 9pm after several units were brought back online and emergency reserves were replenished.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said the power system remained vulnerable on Wednesday morning, which meant there was a high probability that stage one load shedding would resume after 9am.
The power utility suspended the blackouts on Tuesday night at 9pm after several units were brought back online and emergency reserves were replenished.
Even though there was some improvement, Eskom still asked customers to reduce demand as it tried to stabilise the grid.
#POWERALERT 2— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) February 11, 2020
Date: 11 February 2020
Eskom stops loadshedding at 21:00 today until 09:00 on Wednesday, with a high probability of stage 1 rotational loadshedding tomorrow.@News24 @TimesLIVE @eNCA @iol @SABCNewsOnline @TheCitizen_News @SAfmRadio @POWER987News @ukhozi_fm pic.twitter.com/u7dH0eW7u1
