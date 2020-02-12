DA claims Western Cape residents reject NHI

The party said there were still too many unanswered questions around NHI.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) claims the people of the Western Cape have rejected government's National Health Insurance (NHI) plan.

On Wednesday, the party said there were still too many unanswered questions around NHI.

Last week, Parliament’s health committee conducted public hearings across Cape Town.

It wants the inputs of citizens before making recommendations on the way forward for NHI. But the DA is not impressed.

The party’s Western Cape spokesperson on health Wendy Philander said NHI would collapse healthcare.

“We see even in poorer areas such as Khayelitsha, that residents have no faith in the NHI bill. Residents want access to universal public healthcare of high quality without the government revoking their right to raising taxes.”

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stated NHI could be implemented by 2026.