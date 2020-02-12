Court gives detectives more time to probe Jesse Hess murder case

David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose were in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men implicated in the murder of a young Cape Town woman and her grandfather has been postponed.

Jesse Hess, a 19-year-old UWC student, and her grandfather Chris Lategan were found dead in their Parow flat in August.

Van Boven and Ambrose will return to the dock on 8 April. Detectives need more time to finalise their investigation.

A DNA report is still outstanding.

The defence has questioned why the delay is needed, pointing out the matter dates back to August last year. It’s requested this be the final postponement.

Magistrate Charles Scott turned down the request, explaining the case is new and has only been on the roll since mid-November.

Van Boven, a distant relative of Hess, and Ambrose each face two charges of murder and two charges of aggravated robbery.

Further charges may be added at a later stage.