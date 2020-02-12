Court gives detectives more time to probe Jesse Hess murder case

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

Court gives detectives more time to probe Jesse Hess murder case

David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose were in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

A poster is seen outside the Bellville Magistrates Court on 12 February 2020, where the pair accused of the student's murder appeared. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
A poster is seen outside the Bellville Magistrates Court on 12 February 2020, where the pair accused of the student's murder appeared. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The case against two men implicated in the murder of a young Cape Town woman and her grandfather has been postponed.

David Van Boven and Tasliem Ambrose were in the Bellville Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

Jesse Hess, a 19-year-old UWC student, and her grandfather Chris Lategan were found dead in their Parow flat in August.

Van Boven and Ambrose will return to the dock on 8 April. Detectives need more time to finalise their investigation.

A DNA report is still outstanding.

The defence has questioned why the delay is needed, pointing out the matter dates back to August last year. It’s requested this be the final postponement.

Magistrate Charles Scott turned down the request, explaining the case is new and has only been on the roll since mid-November.

Van Boven, a distant relative of Hess, and Ambrose each face two charges of murder and two charges of aggravated robbery.

Further charges may be added at a later stage.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA