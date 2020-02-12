Another Gauteng pupil dies while girl (15) raped at special needs school

An 11-year-old pupil from Raikana Primary in Soshanguvhe, Pretoria, died after being run over by a car driven by an educator from another school on Tuesday.

JOHANNESBURG - Tragedy has again struck Gauteng’s education fraternity as a pupil has died and another raped.

An 11-year-old pupil from Raikana Primary in Soshanguvhe, Pretoria, died after being run over by a car driven by an educator from another school on Tuesday.

While in the second incident, a 15-year-old Tembisa pupil suffering from autism was raped allegedly by a 17-year-old boy at her school

The Gauteng Education Department said the suspect was arrested and later released into his parents' custody.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said: “It is sad indeed what is happening in our space. The psychosocial teams will be at both schools tomorrow to provide the necessary support.”

It's understood the perpetrator followed the victim in the autism phase classrooms, which are barricaded from the vocational area and allegedly raped her behind the classes. "An assistant teacher saw the perpetrator coming from behind the classroom zipping up his pants and the victim was also seen pulling up her pants," the department added.

NORTH WEST DROWNINGS

Two boys have drowned while swimming in a water-filled hole at a construction site in Makwassie in the North West.

Police said after the hole transformed into a temporary dam, seven boys between the ages of eight and 10 went for a swim.

The police Amanda Funani said: “Seven young boys, who are aged eight to 10, decided to go for a swim. Two boys drowned. When the other boys noticed that they were trapped, they ran to the township to look for help.”