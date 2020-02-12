AngloGold Ashanti to sell SA assets to Harmony Gold for about $300m
The gold miner said in May it will review divestment options for its South African assets, which include the world’s deepest mine, as it looks to streamline its portfolio and focus on assets that deliver higher returns.
JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it will sell its remaining South African assets for about $300 million to Harmony Gold.
The gold miner said in May it will review divestment options for its South African assets, which include the world’s deepest mine, as it looks to streamline its portfolio and focus on assets that deliver higher returns.
AngloGold said the deal includes a cash and deferred payment totalling about $300 million, subject to subsequent performance, with additional proceeds due if the West Wits assets are developed below current infrastructure.
AngloGold said it identified Harmony as the most suitable party to acquire these assets during the nine-month sales process due to its financial capacity and capability of operating ultra-deep, hard-rock mining assets in South Africa.
The South African assets include the Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest gold mine, a surface rock dump processing business, and a mine waste retreatment operation.
AngloGold, which also has operations in Australia, the United States, Ghana and Tanzania, previously sold its stake in the Sadiola project in Mali for $105 million as part of its strategy to streamline its portfolio.
More in Business
-
Competition Commission approves $1.7 bn Pioneer-Pepsico merger
-
Youth unemployment a big concern for SA, says labour analyst
-
Samsung unveils compact foldable phone, 5G Galaxy S20 to fend off Apple, Huawei
-
Rand stretches gains with EMs back in favour
-
Numsa threatens another strike if plans to cut SAA jobs not halted
-
Eskom: No load shedding for Wednesday but power grid vulnerable
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.