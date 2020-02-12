AngloGold Ashanti to sell SA assets to Harmony Gold for about $300m

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 20°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 23°C
  • Sun
  • 32°C
  • 24°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 22°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 32°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 23°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 16°C
Go

AngloGold Ashanti to sell SA assets to Harmony Gold for about $300m

The gold miner said in May it will review divestment options for its South African assets, which include the world’s deepest mine, as it looks to streamline its portfolio and focus on assets that deliver higher returns.

FILE: AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng Mine in Carletonville. Picture: anglogoldashanti.com
FILE: AngloGold Ashanti's Mponeng Mine in Carletonville. Picture: anglogoldashanti.com
45 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - AngloGold Ashanti said on Wednesday it will sell its remaining South African assets for about $300 million to Harmony Gold.

The gold miner said in May it will review divestment options for its South African assets, which include the world’s deepest mine, as it looks to streamline its portfolio and focus on assets that deliver higher returns.

AngloGold said the deal includes a cash and deferred payment totalling about $300 million, subject to subsequent performance, with additional proceeds due if the West Wits assets are developed below current infrastructure.

AngloGold said it identified Harmony as the most suitable party to acquire these assets during the nine-month sales process due to its financial capacity and capability of operating ultra-deep, hard-rock mining assets in South Africa.

The South African assets include the Mponeng mine, the world’s deepest gold mine, a surface rock dump processing business, and a mine waste retreatment operation.

AngloGold, which also has operations in Australia, the United States, Ghana and Tanzania, previously sold its stake in the Sadiola project in Mali for $105 million as part of its strategy to streamline its portfolio.

Timeline

More in Business

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA