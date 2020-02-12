19-year-old imbongi to honour Ramaphosa at Sona

Masingita Shibambu will sing President Cyril Ramaphosa's praises as he enters the National Assembly for his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG – This year's imbongi during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be 19-year-old Masingita Shibambu, also known as Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga, a praise singer from Malamulele, Limpopo.

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday be ushered into Parliament by Shibambu who will recite a poem in XiTsonga.

National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said, "Languages for poetry are considered on a rotational basis to give all South African languages a fair and equal opportunity."

Parliament shared her pictures on their Facebook account in anticipation of Sona.

In June 2019 a Khoisan praise singer led the president into Parliament for his State of the Nation Address for the first time in history.