19-year-old imbongi to honour Ramaphosa at Sona
Masingita Shibambu will sing President Cyril Ramaphosa's praises as he enters the National Assembly for his State of the Nation Address on Thursday.
JOHANNESBURG – This year's imbongi during the State of the Nation Address (Sona) will be 19-year-old Masingita Shibambu, also known as Ntombhi Ya Mutsonga, a praise singer from Malamulele, Limpopo.
President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Thursday be ushered into Parliament by Shibambu who will recite a poem in XiTsonga.
National Assembly Speaker Thandi Modise said, "Languages for poetry are considered on a rotational basis to give all South African languages a fair and equal opportunity."
Parliament shared her pictures on their Facebook account in anticipation of Sona.
In June 2019 a Khoisan praise singer led the president into Parliament for his State of the Nation Address for the first time in history.
More in Local
-
Will he or won’t he? Parly now unsure of Zuma’s Sona attendance
-
Ramaphosa to meet with youth ahead of Sona
-
Sanco rejects latest court action against Transport Minister Mbalula
-
State drops charges against man implicated in Kwahlelo Tiwane kidnapping
-
EXPLAINER: Your guide to Sona 2020
-
Court gives detectives more time to probe Jesse Hess murder case
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.