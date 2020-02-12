10 arrested over murders of illegal miners in Matholeville
Two suspects were wounded and police seized two unlicensed firearms while arresting the group.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police have arrested 10 alleged illegal miners in connection with the killing of 10 other zama zamas in Matholeville just outside of Roodepoort.
The murders took place about two weeks ago. Police said officials arrived on the scene on Wednesday and a shoot-out ensued.
Two suspects were wounded and police seized two unlicensed firearms.
The police’s Kay Makhubele said: “Police arrested 10 suspects that are linked to the killing of 10 illegal miners. The team assembled to investigate the matter following information on the location of the suspects.”
Comments
comments powered by Disqus
