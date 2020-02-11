WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's tribute to Madiba on 30th anniversary of prison release

President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a public address on the Cape Town City Hall balcony, where Nelson Mandela delivered his first public address within hours of his release.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering an address in Cape Town as the country marks 30 years since the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison.

The commemoration seeks to refresh in the minds of all South Africans, the central and sustained contribution made by Madiba and his generation towards the liberation of South Africa from apartheid colonial rule. #MandelaReturns pic.twitter.com/S2q63rIczD — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 11, 2020

Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the anniversary is being observed at the Cape Town City Hall under the theme From Freedom to Liberation.

Follow proceedings below.