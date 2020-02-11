WATCH LIVE: Ramaphosa's tribute to Madiba on 30th anniversary of prison release
President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering a public address on the Cape Town City Hall balcony, where Nelson Mandela delivered his first public address within hours of his release.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is delivering an address in Cape Town as the country marks 30 years since the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison.
The commemoration seeks to refresh in the minds of all South Africans, the central and sustained contribution made by Madiba and his generation towards the liberation of South Africa from apartheid colonial rule. #MandelaReturns pic.twitter.com/S2q63rIczD— PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) February 11, 2020
Hosted by the Nelson Mandela Foundation, the anniversary is being observed at the Cape Town City Hall under the theme From Freedom to Liberation.
Follow proceedings below.
More in Local
-
Ngwenya: DA leadership race important for new ideas to emerge
-
DA urges corruption tainted George mayor to step down
-
CARTOON: Time to Get Tough
-
SACP wants ANC chair Gwede Mantashe disciplined over SAA remarks
-
Moment to remember: Ramaphosa to commemorate Mandela's release from prison
-
Madikizela: DA no longer an alternative to ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.