UKZN forced to extend registration period after student protests

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has extended its registration period to early next month.

This comes as the institution battles to reach an agreement with student leaders over its registration policy.

The university management met with student leaders on Tuesday in an effort to end protests that have gripped the university for the past two weeks.

Eyewitness News understands that the SRC demanded that the university scrap its 15% payment requirement of historical debt for some students. It's understood UKZN management refused to do away with the university's registration policy because it believed changing it would bankrupt the institution.

The SRC’s Mphathi Majola said they refused to accept the university's reasons.

“The way forward is to intensify the strike.”

Classes remain shut indefinitely at the institution. For the first time this year, students took their protests outside the university premises and marched to the Durban City Hall, where they demanded to speak to representatives of Mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.

The students claim that the university has placed them in dilapidated buildings within the city and have called on the mayor to intervene.