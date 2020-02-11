View all in Latest
Teams dispatched after pupil's fatal fall from school building in Randburg

It's understood the pupil suffered an epileptic seizure and accidentally fell from a balcony.

Picture: EWN
Picture: EWN
44 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department on Tuesday said psychosocial teams were dispatched to the Ferndale High School after a 16-year-boy died when he fell from the third floor of the school building.

It said the pupil suffered an epileptic seizure and accidentally fell from a balcony. Emergency services were called and the boy was taken to hospital.

The department's Steve Mabona said counselling was being provided for pupils and staff members.

Mabona said the boy's death brought the tally of pupil-related fatalities to 11 in the province since the start of the 2020 school year.

“It’s quite sad from where we are sitting as a department. We are experiencing bad incidences, which lead to deaths and some of the incidents which are quite bad since we have opened schooling.”

