Talks between student leaders, UKZN management set to resume
On Monday, university management decided to suspend the academic programme indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent further damage to university property.
DURBAN - Talks between the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) management and student leaders are expected to resume on Tuesday morning.
Students have been protesting for the past two weeks trying to force the university to do away with its 15% payment requirement for some students before they are allowed to register.
On Monday, university management decided to suspend the academic programme indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent further damage to university property.
The university said it could not concede to the student’s demands without risking bankruptcy.
UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said they hoped to reach an agreement with student leaders on Tuesday.
“The university’s approach is to try and resolve the issue at hand and to move forward so that we can start with the academic year,” Bodrick said.
Student representative council president Sifiso Simelane said they wanted the university to first account for why it agreed to meet with Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande without them.
“We are going to express our disappointment with regards to the fact that they've met the minister without us and we are going to demand minutes and resolutions of that meeting before we can proceed with other issues on the agenda,” he said.
Simelane said they wanted the university to do away with some of its registration requirements as well as provide more accommodation for students.
More in Local
-
R114m PowerBall winner plans to spend winnings on new home, kids' education
-
Madiba's Drakenstein prison house set to become heritage site
-
SA's Q4 unemployment rate holds steady at 29.1%
-
Eshe! 5 of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's most memorable hits
-
Neil Aggett was downcast, former detainee tells inquiry
-
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala dies
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.