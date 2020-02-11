Talks between student leaders, UKZN management set to resume

On Monday, university management decided to suspend the academic programme indefinitely as a precautionary measure to prevent further damage to university property.

DURBAN - Talks between the University of Kwazulu-Natal (UKZN) management and student leaders are expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Students have been protesting for the past two weeks trying to force the university to do away with its 15% payment requirement for some students before they are allowed to register.

The university said it could not concede to the student’s demands without risking bankruptcy.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said they hoped to reach an agreement with student leaders on Tuesday.

“The university’s approach is to try and resolve the issue at hand and to move forward so that we can start with the academic year,” Bodrick said.

Student representative council president Sifiso Simelane said they wanted the university to first account for why it agreed to meet with Higher Education, Science and Technology Minister Blade Nzimande without them.

“We are going to express our disappointment with regards to the fact that they've met the minister without us and we are going to demand minutes and resolutions of that meeting before we can proceed with other issues on the agenda,” he said.

Simelane said they wanted the university to do away with some of its registration requirements as well as provide more accommodation for students.