Sentencing for Jeremiah Ruiters’ killer & his mother postponed to March
In December, the Western Cape High Court found the child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, guilty of child neglect. Her ex-boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, was convicted of the child’s rape and murder.
CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings have been postponed in the case against a Kensington couple convicted in connection with the death of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters.
The boy was declared dead at the local clinic in June 2017.
The court on Monday heard two pre-sentencing reports had not been completed.
Sentencing proceedings are now scheduled to take place on 2 March.
