Sentencing for Jeremiah Ruiters’ killer & his mother postponed to March

In December, the Western Cape High Court found the child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, guilty of child neglect. Her ex-boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, was convicted of the child’s rape and murder.

FILE: Ameerudien Peters (right), who raped and murdered toddler Jeremiah Ruiters, is pictured with the child's mother Abigail Ruiters (in red) in the Western Cape High Court on 5 November 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
FILE: Ameerudien Peters (right), who raped and murdered toddler Jeremiah Ruiters, is pictured with the child's mother Abigail Ruiters (in red) in the Western Cape High Court on 5 November 2019. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Sentencing proceedings have been postponed in the case against a Kensington couple convicted in connection with the death of 18-month-old Jeremiah Ruiters.

The boy was declared dead at the local clinic in June 2017.

In December, the Western Cape High Court found the child's mother, Abigail Ruiters, guilty of child neglect. Her ex-boyfriend, Ameerudien Peters, was convicted of the child’s rape and murder.

The court on Monday heard two pre-sentencing reports had not been completed.

Sentencing proceedings are now scheduled to take place on 2 March.

Timeline

