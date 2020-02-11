SA's Q4 unemployment rate holds steady at 29.1%
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Statistics on Tuesday.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's official unemployment rate has remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data from Statistics South Africa.
Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday.
According to the data, the number of employed persons increased by 45,000 to 16.4 million and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 8,000 to 6.7 million in Q4 of 2019 compared to Q3 of the same year, resulting in an increase of 38,000 in the labour force.
South Africa’s official unemployment rate remained unchanged at 29,1% in Q4:2019 compared to Q3:2019.— Stats SA (@StatsSA) February 11, 2020
Read more here: https://t.co/QxCW8v7vg8#StatsSA #unemployment pic.twitter.com/RApfxWQAhN
More to follow.
More in Business
-
Eskom says it's unable to suspend load shedding for afternoon rush hour
-
Rand firms; focus shifts to data, Ramaphosa speech
-
Numsa, Sacca file urgent court application to halt SAA job cuts
-
Newly elected AfCFTA SG Wamkele Mene ready to hit the ground running
-
Hisense's Atlantis factory fully operational again after strike
-
Eskom hoping for swift conclusion to tariff dispute with Nersa
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.