SA's Q4 unemployment rate holds steady at 29.1%

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Statistics on Tuesday.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke (right) releases the Quarterly Labour Force statistics on 11 February 2020. Picture: @StatsSA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's official unemployment rate has remained at 29.1% in the fourth quarter of 2019, according to data from Statistics South Africa.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the Quarterly Labour Force Survey on Tuesday.

According to the data, the number of employed persons increased by 45,000 to 16.4 million and the number of unemployed persons decreased by 8,000 to 6.7 million in Q4 of 2019 compared to Q3 of the same year, resulting in an increase of 38,000 in the labour force.

More to follow.

