Randburg pupil dies after falling from third floor of school building

Paramedics were called to the scene after the pupil from Ferndale High School fell from a balcony.

JOHANNESBURG - A 16-year-old boy has died after falling from a third-storey building at a school in Randburg.

It's understood the pupil fell after he experienced an epileptic seizure and was rushed to a hospital.

The Gauteng Education Department's Steve Mabona said: “The emergency services were called and the boy was later attended to and taken to a local hospital. Unfortunately, the boy did not make it. This is another death that struck us as the department and we are actually at a loss for words.”

Netcare 911's Shawn Herbst said the circumstances leading up to the fall were not yet known.

“The school's staff had provided assistance until the arrival of medics. He was found to be in a stable condition and was seen by a Netcare 911 emergency practitioner. Once stabilised, the patient was transported to hospital for further treatment.”

This is the latest incident in Gauteng involving a school pupil. Seven others were killed in various incidents over the past week.