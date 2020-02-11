R114m PowerBall winner plans to spend winnings on new home, kids' education
The woman, who said she often struggled to pay the rent for her Soweto back room, is looking forward to having her children live with her in a new house back in the Eastern Cape.
JOHANNESBURG - The lucky winner of the PowerBall jackpot of R114 million from Tuesday 4 February is a single mom who plans to use the money to improve her and her kids' lives.
Ithuba corporate relations executive Khensani Mabuza said the winner had been assigned a financial counsellor.
"The fact that she played with R5 means that she only played for one line and didn't even consider a PowerBall Plus.
"Part of her plans is that she wants to buy a house and move back home. I think first and foremost really is about her children. In most of the narrative, she is speaking about her kids' education, putting her kids first and ensuring that she creates a healthy financial backing for generations to come."
