Prasa confirms Metrorail WC manager Richard Walker placed on paid leave

JOHANNESBURG - The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) has confirmed that Metrorail’s Western Cape manager Richard Walker has been placed on paid leave.

The passenger rail agency has appointed regional engineering manager Raymond Maseko as acting regional manager.

Prasa said the decision was aimed at stabilising the region and improving performance.

The parastatal said train services in the Western Cape were the most troubled among all of Prasa’s regions.