Police hunt suspects after Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist
The men then used explosives to get their hands on the money before they sped off.
JOHANNESBURG – There was a cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Monday night.
A gang of robbers traveling in three vehicles cornered the cash van and its security escort while en route to Pretoria. The driver of the cash van was wounded during a shootout with the criminals and security.
Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili appealed to the public for help to track down the gang.
"The police have activated the 72-hour activation plant to hunt down the suspects. We are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111."
