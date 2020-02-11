Police hunt suspects after Kempton Park cash-in-transit heist

The men then used explosives to get their hands on the money before they sped off.

JOHANNESBURG – There was a cash-in-transit heist in Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni on Monday night.

A gang of robbers traveling in three vehicles cornered the cash van and its security escort while en route to Pretoria. The driver of the cash van was wounded during a shootout with the criminals and security.

The men then used explosives to get their hands on the money before they sped off.

Police spokesperson Colonel Brenda Muridili appealed to the public for help to track down the gang.

"The police have activated the 72-hour activation plant to hunt down the suspects. We are appealing to anyone with information to call Crime Stop on 08600-10111."