Pikitup faces refuse collection backlog following workers’ strike

Disgruntled employees protested on Monday over delays in the processing of their January paychecks. Pikitup blamed the late submission of documents, which then didn’t reach its human resources department in time.

“We must emphasise that it is now an issue of the employees’ banks clearing the money and some of the documentation that we had did not contain all the information that we wanted to effect the payment of salaries and as a result, there were delays in payments,” said Pikitup spokesperson Muzi Mkhwanazi said.



Over 1,000 workers received their salaries and returned to their depots, but the entity said refuse collection in some areas in Joburg could be impacted over the next few days.