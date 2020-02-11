Numsa claims 'secret plan' under way to sell SAA

The union and the South African Cabin Crew Association filed papers in the Labour Court earlier on Tuesday seeking to interdict the practitioners from implementing job cuts.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Tuesday said South African Airways' (SAA) business rescue practitioners would be breaking the law if they went ahead with the retrenchment of workers.

They are concerned about the decision by the airline to cancel some domestic flights will result in mass retrenchments.

SAA maintained it had cancelled flights to cut costs.

Numsa's secretary general Irvin Jim said SAA couldn’t retrench workers without presenting the turnaround plan they had been working on.

“The business rescue practitioners are supposed to be putting together a turnaround plan, there is no turnaround plan and there is no scientific basis as to why they chose this particular way.”

Numsa believed a secret plan was under way to sell SAA after the business rescue process.

Jim said its workers had been notified of looming job cuts but argued SAA was breaking the law.

He said they believed there was a plan to sell the state-owned airline.

Numsa believed unions were misled by SAA.