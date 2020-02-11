Ngwenya: DA leadership race important for new ideas to emerge

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday announced that he would not to run for the position of national leader.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said that contestation for leadership was important as it allowed for ideas to emerge.

This came as the Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday announced that he would not to run for the position of national leader.

The DA will elect a new leader later this year.

Ngwenya, at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, addressed various issues ranging from the party's policy on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE), to a question on whether the party needs a black leader.

"Luckily, that's not what we're reading. There's not some kind of seat change between one colour to another. In fact, one of our highest growth moments were under white leaders."

She also spoke of the need for leadership contestation.

"I always talk of a crucible of ideas, so ideas need to go under fire to emerge much better [than] before and I think that contestation period allows for exactly that."

However, the DA will have one less contender for the top leadership post after Bonginkosi Madikizela decided that he'd rather focus on his role as Western Cape Transport MEC.