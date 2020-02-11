Ngwenya: DA leadership race important for new ideas to emerge

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Ngwenya: DA leadership race important for new ideas to emerge

Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday announced that he would not to run for the position of national leader.

The DA's Gwen Ngwenya pictured at the Cape Town Press Club on 10 February 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
The DA's Gwen Ngwenya pictured at the Cape Town Press Club on 10 February 2020. Picture: Kaylynn Palm/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said that contestation for leadership was important as it allowed for ideas to emerge.

This came as the Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday announced that he would not to run for the position of national leader.

The DA will elect a new leader later this year.

Ngwenya, at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, addressed various issues ranging from the party's policy on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE), to a question on whether the party needs a black leader.

"Luckily, that's not what we're reading. There's not some kind of seat change between one colour to another. In fact, one of our highest growth moments were under white leaders."

She also spoke of the need for leadership contestation.

"I always talk of a crucible of ideas, so ideas need to go under fire to emerge much better [than] before and I think that contestation period allows for exactly that."

However, the DA will have one less contender for the top leadership post after Bonginkosi Madikizela decided that he'd rather focus on his role as Western Cape Transport MEC.

Timeline

More in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA