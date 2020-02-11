Ngwenya: DA leadership race important for new ideas to emerge
Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday announced that he would not to run for the position of national leader.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s head of policy Gwen Ngwenya said that contestation for leadership was important as it allowed for ideas to emerge.
This came as the Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela on Monday announced that he would not to run for the position of national leader.
The DA will elect a new leader later this year.
Ngwenya, at the Cape Town Press Club on Monday, addressed various issues ranging from the party's policy on Broad-Based Black Economic Empowerment (BBBEE), to a question on whether the party needs a black leader.
"Luckily, that's not what we're reading. There's not some kind of seat change between one colour to another. In fact, one of our highest growth moments were under white leaders."
She also spoke of the need for leadership contestation.
"I always talk of a crucible of ideas, so ideas need to go under fire to emerge much better [than] before and I think that contestation period allows for exactly that."
However, the DA will have one less contender for the top leadership post after Bonginkosi Madikizela decided that he'd rather focus on his role as Western Cape Transport MEC.
More in Politics
-
DA urges corruption tainted George mayor to step down
-
CARTOON: Time to Get Tough
-
SACP wants ANC chair Gwede Mantashe disciplined over SAA remarks
-
Moment to remember: Ramaphosa to commemorate Mandela's release from prison
-
Madikizela: DA no longer an alternative to ANC
-
BBBEE among policies to be discussed by DA
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.