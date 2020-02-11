View all in Latest
Missing CT girl (8) may have been in taxi with alleged kidnapper - mom

Carmen van Wyk said that she'd been told by community members that her 8-year-old daughter was seen in a taxi with the man who was being sought in connection with her disappearance, Pangkaeker Moyhdian.

A flyer issued by the Pink Ladies shows the missing child, Tazne van Wyk, as well the suspected kidnapper Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: Pink Ladies
A flyer issued by the Pink Ladies shows the missing child, Tazne van Wyk, as well the suspected kidnapper Pangkaeker Moyhdian. Picture: Pink Ladies
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The mother of a missing girl from Elsies River said that her child may have been in a taxi with her alleged kidnapper on the day she went missing.

Tazne van Wyk (8) was last seen leaving her family home on Friday to go to a tuckshop in the same street.

Police said that a 54-year-old neighbour was a person of interest.

Carmen van Wyk is worried sick.

Her eldest daughter's been missing for the past four days.

It's believed that she had been abducted.

The mother of three said that she'd been told by community members that her 8-year-old daughter was seen in a taxi with the man who was being sought in connection with her disappearance, Pangkaeker Moyhdian.

"They also found camera footage of this man walking with her. There are also people that can confirm that he was in the same taxi with them, with my daughter, but they didn't know what was going on until they heard about it. They tell us that they were in the same taxi with them to Parow station."

Van Wyk urged anyone who knew where her daughter was to help them find her.

