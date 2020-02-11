View all in Latest
Madikizela: DA no longer an alternative to ANC

The Western Cape DA leader announced on Monday that he would no longer contest the position of party leader when the it goes to congress in May.

FILE: DA Western Cape leader Bonginkosi Madikizela. Picture: @WesternCapeDA/Twitter
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - Western Cape Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Bonginkosi Madikizela said that the party needed rebranding, saying it was no longer an alternative to the governing party.

The provincial leader announced on Monday that he would no longer contest the position of DA leader when the party goes to congress in May.

Madikizela previously indicated he was considering throwing his hat into the ring for the position.

He said that while he would not contest the position of DA leader in May, he wanted the incoming leader to prioritise the rebranding of the party.

"We really need to rebrand the party and [become] a party that is acceptable to many South Africans and position ourselves as an alternative to the current ruling party and right now, given the challenges that we are facing, we are not that party."

He said that the organisation’s problems started a while back.

"In our quest to grow as a party we ended up being populist."

Madikizela’s withdrawal from the race left Mbali Ntuli, John Steenhuisen and John Moodey as contenders.

