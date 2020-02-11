View all in Latest
Madiba's Drakenstein prison house set to become heritage site

On this day, three decades ago, Nelson Mandela walked free through the gates of the Paarl facility, which was then known as Victor Verster prison.

FILE: A view of Drakenstein Prison, then called Victor Verster Prison, where Nelson Mandela served the last 14 months of his 27-year imprisonment. Picture: AFP
FILE: A view of Drakenstein Prison, then called Victor Verster Prison, where Nelson Mandela served the last 14 months of his 27-year imprisonment. Picture: AFP
31 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - The house at the Drakenstein Correctional Centre where Nelson Mandela served the last 14 months of his 27 years in jail could become a heritage site.

On Tuesday, an event was held at Mandela House to mark the 30th anniversary of Madiba's release from prison.

On this day, three decades ago, Mandela walked free through the gates of the Paarl facility, which was then known as Victor Verster prison.

Dignitaries gathered at Mandela House at the Drakenstein prison to commemorate 30 years since Madiba was released from prison.

Among them were former Finance Minister Trevor Manuel, Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa and his deputy Nocawe Mafu, as well as Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola.

While addressing the crowd, Mafu said that it was important to preserve Mandela House at the prison.

"It is only fair that this becomes a historical site that even those young kids that are not born yet will be able to come here and find the footprints of Madiba and the department that I'm part of together with Public Works and Correctional Services will make sure that that happens."

The group then re-enacted Madiba’s walk out of the prison on this day in 1990.

A few hundred metres outside the gates, they laid wreaths at a statue of the statesman.

