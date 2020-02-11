Klipspruit protest sees roads blocked with rocks, burning tyres
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that the demonstration was related to electricity problems.
JOHANNESBURG - Klipspruit residents in Soweto have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.
Joburg Metro Police officers and police are on the scene trying to disperse the protesters.
In Soweto there’s protest action affecting Klipspruit Valley between Moroka Nancefield and Chris Hani Road #JHBTraffic— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 11, 2020
In Soweto there’s protest action affecting Klipspruit Valley between Moroka Nancefield and Chris Hani Road – Rea Vaya buses have been suspended this morning #JHBTraffic— EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 11, 2020
Several roads are not accessible to motorists for now, which include Moroka Nancefield Road and Klipspruit Valley Road.
Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that the demonstration was related to electricity problems.
"Police and Metro police have been deployed in the vicinity. We haven't received any reports of damage to property and no one has been arrested."
More in Local
-
Mozambique drops SA legal challenge in extradition bid for ex-minister
-
Search operation continues for man presumed drowned in Gauteng floods
-
'Hands off our judges': Archbishop Makgoba's appeal to Ramaphosa ahead of Sona
-
Eskom optimistic despite court's decision to reject tariff hike bid
-
Rand inches up ahead of key data
-
Gauteng Education Dept confirms deaths of 2 more pupils in separate cases
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.