Klipspruit protest sees roads blocked with rocks, burning tyres

JOHANNESBURG - Klipspruit residents in Soweto have barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.

Joburg Metro Police officers and police are on the scene trying to disperse the protesters.

In Soweto there’s protest action affecting Klipspruit Valley between Moroka Nancefield and Chris Hani Road – Rea Vaya buses have been suspended this morning #JHBTraffic — EWN Traffic (@EWNTraffic) February 11, 2020

Several roads are not accessible to motorists for now, which include Moroka Nancefield Road and Klipspruit Valley Road.

Police spokesperson Kay Makhubele said that the demonstration was related to electricity problems.

"Police and Metro police have been deployed in the vicinity. We haven't received any reports of damage to property and no one has been arrested."