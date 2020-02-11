View all in Latest
Joseph Shabalala's death a great loss to global entertainment industry - manager

It’s understood that Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala had spent the last month or so in a Pretoria hospital battling with an undisclosed illness.

Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter
Ladysmith Black Mambazo founder Joseph Shabalala. Picture: @therealmambazo/Twitter
59 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s manager said the group’s founder Joseph Shabalala spent his last moments with his wife Thokozile at his bedside before he passed away on Tuesday morning.

It’s understood he had spent the last month or so in a Pretoria hospital battling with an undisclosed illness. Shabalala retired from the group in 2013.

Five of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's most memorable hits

The 78-year-old founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The group has won five Grammy awards and picked up 17 nominations.

The group’s manager Xolani Majozi said he would be remembered not only locally, but also on international stages.

“His brand was dominating globally and it’s a great loss to the entertainment industry globally,” Majozi said.

The group cut short their US tour upon receiving the news. They will soon be traveling home.

