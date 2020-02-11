Joseph Shabalala's death a great loss to global entertainment industry - manager
It’s understood that Ladysmith Black Mambazo Joseph Shabalala had spent the last month or so in a Pretoria hospital battling with an undisclosed illness.
JOHANNESBURG - Ladysmith Black Mambazo’s manager said the group’s founder Joseph Shabalala spent his last moments with his wife Thokozile at his bedside before he passed away on Tuesday morning.
Bhekizizwe Joseph Shabalala— Ladysmith Black Mambazo (@therealmambazo) February 11, 2020
Our Founder, our Teacher and most importantly, our Father left us today for eternal peace. We celebrate and honor your kind heart and your extraordinary life. Through your music and the millions who you came in contact with, you shall live forever. pic.twitter.com/2eDNFDUAGf
It’s understood he had spent the last month or so in a Pretoria hospital battling with an undisclosed illness. Shabalala retired from the group in 2013.
The 78-year-old founded Ladysmith Black Mambazo. The group has won five Grammy awards and picked up 17 nominations.
The group’s manager Xolani Majozi said he would be remembered not only locally, but also on international stages.
“His brand was dominating globally and it’s a great loss to the entertainment industry globally,” Majozi said.
The group cut short their US tour upon receiving the news. They will soon be traveling home.
