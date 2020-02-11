Joburg EMS to resume search for man presumed drowned in floods

Three people died over the weekend after heavy downpours lashed parts of the province. Among them was an eight-year-old girl.

JOHANNESBURG - Joburg Emergency Management Services (EMS) on Monday said they would stay on high alert in flood-prone areas across the city following heavy rains that have left scores of residents displaced.

Officials conducted mop-up operations in affected areas, including Soweto and Alexandra.

EMS spokesperson Nana Radebe said the search for a man believed to have drowned in Douglasdale would also resume on Tuesday.

“Today we will restart the search operation again after we, unfortunately, did not find him on Monday,” she said.