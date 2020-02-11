'Good values timeless': Tutu hails Madiba on 30th anniversary of prison release
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah said that that was the moment exactly 30 years ago that Mandela dazzled South Africa and the world with his warmth and values.
JOHANNESBURG - As the country reflects on 30 years since Nelson Mandela's release from prison, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has reminded South Africans that while circumstances and priorities change over time, good values don't.
The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has released a statement recalling Madiba's warmth and values.
"Good values don't go out of fashion." Archbishop and Mrs Tutu reflect on the eve of the 30th anniversary of former President Nelson Mandela's liberation from apartheid prison...— TutuLegacy (@TutuLegacy) February 10, 2020
https://t.co/G0xqFB17tG
On this day, back in 1990, Mandela walked out of the Victor Verster prison near Cape Town after spending 27 years in jail.
Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah said that that was the moment exactly 30 years ago that Mandela dazzled South Africa and the world with his warmth and values.
Reminiscing about the past three decades, the couple said that circumstances and priorities changed over time but good values never went out of fashion.
One of Madiba's daughters, Zindzi Mandela, also had fond memories of the historic day - she turned to social media to recall how she picked out her father's tie on that day.
Zindzi - who was 29 at the time - remembered how her father had to borrow her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's glasses to read his speech which he delivered from the balcony of Cape Town City Hall.
WATCH: Nelson Mandela released from Victor Verster Prison
It is at this venue that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was coincidentally holding Madiba's microphone on that day, will make his own speech on Tuesday afternoon to mark the historic moment.
More in Local
-
SACP wants ANC chair Gwede Mantashe disciplined over SAA remarks
-
Joburg EMS to resume search for man presumed drowned in floods
-
Couple convicted for toddler Jeremiah Ruiters' death set for sentencing
-
Pikitup faces refuse collection backlog following workers’ strike
-
Moment to remember: Ramaphosa to commemorate Mandela's release from prison
-
GED seeks 'spiritual guidance' after latest pupil deaths
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.