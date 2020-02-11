View all in Latest
'Good values timeless': Tutu hails Madiba on 30th anniversary of prison release

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah said that that was the moment exactly 30 years ago that Mandela dazzled South Africa and the world with his warmth and values.

Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie raise their fists upon Mandela's release from Victor Verster prison on 11 February 1990 in Paarl. Picture: AFP.
Anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela and wife Winnie raise their fists upon Mandela's release from Victor Verster prison on 11 February 1990 in Paarl. Picture: AFP.
37 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - As the country reflects on 30 years since Nelson Mandela's release from prison, Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu has reminded South Africans that while circumstances and priorities change over time, good values don't.

The Desmond and Leah Tutu Legacy Foundation has released a statement recalling Madiba's warmth and values.

On this day, back in 1990, Mandela walked out of the Victor Verster prison near Cape Town after spending 27 years in jail.

Archbishop Emeritus Desmond Tutu and his wife Leah said that that was the moment exactly 30 years ago that Mandela dazzled South Africa and the world with his warmth and values.

Reminiscing about the past three decades, the couple said that circumstances and priorities changed over time but good values never went out of fashion.

One of Madiba's daughters, Zindzi Mandela, also had fond memories of the historic day - she turned to social media to recall how she picked out her father's tie on that day.

Zindzi - who was 29 at the time - remembered how her father had to borrow her mother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela's glasses to read his speech which he delivered from the balcony of Cape Town City Hall.

WATCH: Nelson Mandela released from Victor Verster Prison

It is at this venue that President Cyril Ramaphosa, who was coincidentally holding Madiba's microphone on that day, will make his own speech on Tuesday afternoon to mark the historic moment.

