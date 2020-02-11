Gift of the Givers says it will continue serving Soweto despite hijacking
The organisation’s founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said this was not the first time that the humanitarian group’s vehicles were targeted.
JOHANNESBURG - Disaster relief organisation the Gift of the Givers Foundation said that one of its drivers was hijacked in Soweto on Tuesday.
It’s understood the driver was forcefully removed from the branded vehicle by two men as he pulled out of his driveway while on the way to deliver audiology equipment to schools.
The organisation’s founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said this was not the first time that the humanitarian group’s vehicles were targeted.
“The community was completely amazing, saying it was not them who stole the vehicle. We understand that it’s just the nature of South African society, but nobody was injured and the bakkie was found. We will still continue to serve communities as we have been for the last 28 years,” he said.
More in Local
-
R114m PowerBall winner plans to spend winnings on new home, kids' education
-
Madiba's Drakenstein prison house set to become heritage site
-
Talks between student leaders, UKZN management set to resume
-
SA's Q4 unemployment rate holds steady at 29.1%
-
Eshe! 5 of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's most memorable hits
-
Neil Aggett was downcast, former detainee tells inquiry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.