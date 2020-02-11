GED seeks 'spiritual guidance' after latest pupil deaths
The deaths of two more learners over the weekend brought the total number of deaths reported since the start of the 2020 academic calendar to 10.
JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) is turning to spiritual leaders for guidance as it mourns the deaths of two more pupils in the province.
On Saturday, a 17-year-old pupil from Oosrand Secondary School was attacked by passengers in a taxi in Germiston, Ekurhuleni. She jumped off while the vehicle was moving and died on the scene.
In another tragedy, which also happened over the weekend, an 8-year-old pupil from Durban Deep Primary School was swept away by flash floods at the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.
The GED said it would seek what it described as “necessary divine intervention” following the deaths of the two pupils.
“The MEC for Education is disheartened about the two deaths which were reported over the weekend, which brings us to about seven deaths that were recorded in a week,” said GED spokesperson Steve Mabona.
The deaths of the two learners brought the total number of deaths reported since the start of the 2020 academic calendar to 10. The GED sent counsellors to both the affected schools and the families.
Timeline
More in Local
-
Joburg EMS to resume search for man presumed drowned in floods
-
Couple convicted for toddler Jeremiah Ruiters' death set for sentencing
-
Pikitup faces refuse collection backlog following workers’ strike
-
'Good values timeless': Tutu hails Madiba on 30th anniversary of prison release
-
Moment to remember: Ramaphosa to commemorate Mandela's release from prison
-
Madikizela: DA no longer an alternative to ANC
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.