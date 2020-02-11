GED seeks 'spiritual guidance' after latest pupil deaths

The deaths of two more learners over the weekend brought the total number of deaths reported since the start of the 2020 academic calendar to 10.

JOHANNESBURG - The Gauteng Education Department (GED) is turning to spiritual leaders for guidance as it mourns the deaths of two more pupils in the province.

On Saturday, a 17-year-old pupil from Oosrand Secondary School was attacked by passengers in a taxi in Germiston, Ekurhuleni. She jumped off while the vehicle was moving and died on the scene.

In another tragedy, which also happened over the weekend, an 8-year-old pupil from Durban Deep Primary School was swept away by flash floods at the Princess informal settlement in Roodepoort.

The GED said it would seek what it described as “necessary divine intervention” following the deaths of the two pupils.

“The MEC for Education is disheartened about the two deaths which were reported over the weekend, which brings us to about seven deaths that were recorded in a week,” said GED spokesperson Steve Mabona.

The deaths of the two learners brought the total number of deaths reported since the start of the 2020 academic calendar to 10. The GED sent counsellors to both the affected schools and the families.