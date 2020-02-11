Eshe! 5 of Ladysmith Black Mambazo's most memorable hits

Ladysmith Black Mambazo was founded in the 1960s and grew to become world-renowned for their signature sound, sung without any instruments.

JOHANNESBURG - Joseph Shabalala, the founder of five-time Grammy award-winning isicathamiya group, Ladysmith Black Mambazo, died on Tuesday.

Shabalala had been in and out of hospital since January this year.

Black Mambazo was founded in the 1960s and grew to become world-renowned for their signature sound, sung without any instruments.

Some of their biggest hits included Homeless and Nomathemba. Here's a round-up of their five best hits.