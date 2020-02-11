Education Dept lauded for ‘fair,’ ‘credible’ 2019 matric exams
Officials from Umalusi, which is responsible for ensuring the credibility of the entire exercise, briefed MPs on Tuesday.
CAPE TOWN - The Education Department has been lauded for its handling of the 2019 matric exams.
Officials from Umalusi, which is responsible for ensuring the credibility of the entire exercise, briefed MPs on Tuesday.
Last month Umalusi gave the thumbs up to the 2019 national exam results. Following a post-mortem of the process, it’s told the Basic Education Portfolio Committee on Tuesday that the exams were incident-free.
Umalusi chairperson John Volmink said: “The overall conduct at the 2019 matric examinations were fair and credible. It is worth noting, the 2019 examinations were largely incident-free.”
Zodwa Modimakwane, Umalusi’s executive manager for quality assurance and monitoring, added there were even some improvements.
“In visual arts, learners were able to create innovative artwork. Provincial moderation processes improved in Limpopo. Limpopo needs to be commended.”
