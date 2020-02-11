DA urges corruption tainted George mayor to step down
The party has moved to remove him after a forensic probe found several irregularities and corrupt transactions at the George Municipality.
CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has encouraged George Mayor Melvin Naik to resign now instead of waiting for the outcome of a judicial process.
The party has moved to remove him after a forensic probe found several irregularities and corrupt transactions at the George Municipality.
If Naik refuses to leave, his party membership will cease and he'll no longer be a municipal councillor.
The DA said that it was better for Naik to step down as mayor now rather than wait for the outcome of any judicial processes.
The party's George constituency head, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said it had taken steps to remove him to reinforce its commitment to offering the cleanest governance in South Africa.
"This was difficult and tough action but it was absolutely necessary ta take given the seriousness of the allegations against the mayor that were uncovered and substantiated in a forensic report into alleged corruption in that municipality."
Hill-Lewis said that if Naik did not step down by the close of business on Wednesday, he would cease to be a member of the party.
More in Politics
-
CARTOON: Time to Get Tough
-
SACP wants ANC chair Gwede Mantashe disciplined over SAA remarks
-
Moment to remember: Ramaphosa to commemorate Mandela's release from prison
-
Madikizela: DA no longer an alternative to ANC
-
BBBEE among policies to be discussed by DA
-
Bonginkosi Madikizela withdraws as contender in DA leadership race
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.