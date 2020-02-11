DA urges corruption tainted George mayor to step down

The party has moved to remove him after a forensic probe found several irregularities and corrupt transactions at the George Municipality.

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) has encouraged George Mayor Melvin Naik to resign now instead of waiting for the outcome of a judicial process.

If Naik refuses to leave, his party membership will cease and he'll no longer be a municipal councillor.

The DA said that it was better for Naik to step down as mayor now rather than wait for the outcome of any judicial processes.

The party's George constituency head, Geordin Hill-Lewis, said it had taken steps to remove him to reinforce its commitment to offering the cleanest governance in South Africa.

"This was difficult and tough action but it was absolutely necessary ta take given the seriousness of the allegations against the mayor that were uncovered and substantiated in a forensic report into alleged corruption in that municipality."

Hill-Lewis said that if Naik did not step down by the close of business on Wednesday, he would cease to be a member of the party.