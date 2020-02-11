Councillor hits back, says Klipspruit protest not about service delivery
Some residents said they were angry about electricity issues, while others were adamant they wanted their ward councillor removed.
JOHANNESBURG - Tensions were high in Klipspruit, Soweto on Tuesday morning where residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.
Some residents said they were angry about electricity issues, while others were adamant they wanted their ward councillor removed.
One resident said they were tired of being left out when it came to service delivery.
“The councillor has been serving for more than 20 years. During [former President Nelson] Mandela’s time she was a proportional representation councillor and she went on to become a full councillor during former President Thabo Mbeki’s presidency. So, it’s not about electricity but the incompetence of the councillor,” he said.
Another Klipspruit resident said: “We want our councillor Zodwa Nxumalo to step down. Everybody knows her and she has never done anything for us and we want service delivery.”
Several roads were inaccessible for motorists and included Chris Hani Road, Moroka Nancefield Road, and Klipspruit Valley Road.
At the same time, Rea Vaya buses in Soweto were suspended following the demonstrations in Klipspruit.
⚠️UPDATE : F2, F1, F9, F3 and F5 buses are temporarily suspended due to the #ProtestAction happening at Chris Hani and Klipspruit Valley Road. Updates will follow. Sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. ^TM pic.twitter.com/F1aN7SzQHY— Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 11, 2020
Klipspruit councillor Zodwa Nxumalo said that the allegations of poor service delivery leveled against her by the community were unfounded.
Nxumalo said that the protest was being led by a handful of disgruntled people.
"They did not follow the correct route and all these allegations are unfounded. It's not about service delivery, let me put it straight to you. There is a guy that is supposed to be evicted... he connived with these people saying that they must help to him not get evicted."
More in Local
-
DA urges corruption tainted George mayor to step down
-
Newly elected AfCFTA SG Wamkele Mene ready to hit the ground running
-
Africa CDC to intensify coronavirus detection training in SA
-
Missing CT girl (8) may have been in taxi with alleged kidnapper - mom
-
CARTOON: Time to Get Tough
-
SACP wants ANC chair Gwede Mantashe disciplined over SAA remarks
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.