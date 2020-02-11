Councillor hits back, says Klipspruit protest not about service delivery

Some residents said they were angry about electricity issues, while others were adamant they wanted their ward councillor removed.

JOHANNESBURG - Tensions were high in Klipspruit, Soweto on Tuesday morning where residents barricaded roads with burning tyres and rocks.

One resident said they were tired of being left out when it came to service delivery.

“The councillor has been serving for more than 20 years. During [former President Nelson] Mandela’s time she was a proportional representation councillor and she went on to become a full councillor during former President Thabo Mbeki’s presidency. So, it’s not about electricity but the incompetence of the councillor,” he said.



Another Klipspruit resident said: “We want our councillor Zodwa Nxumalo to step down. Everybody knows her and she has never done anything for us and we want service delivery.”

Several roads were inaccessible for motorists and included Chris Hani Road, Moroka Nancefield Road, and Klipspruit Valley Road.

At the same time, Rea Vaya buses in Soweto were suspended following the demonstrations in Klipspruit.

⚠️UPDATE : F2, F1, F9, F3 and F5 buses are temporarily suspended due to the #ProtestAction happening at Chris Hani and Klipspruit Valley Road. Updates will follow. Sincerely apologize for the inconvenience. ^TM pic.twitter.com/F1aN7SzQHY — Rea Vaya Bus Transit (@ReaVayaBus) February 11, 2020

Klipspruit councillor Zodwa Nxumalo said that the allegations of poor service delivery leveled against her by the community were unfounded.

Nxumalo said that the protest was being led by a handful of disgruntled people.

"They did not follow the correct route and all these allegations are unfounded. It's not about service delivery, let me put it straight to you. There is a guy that is supposed to be evicted... he connived with these people saying that they must help to him not get evicted."