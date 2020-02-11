Chaos erupts outside CT court following appearance of alleged baby snatcher

Karabo Tau denied she snatched two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow nearly a month ago.

CAPE TOWN - Chaos erupted outside the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon following the appearance of a youth accused of kidnapping a Khayelitsha baby.

Clashes broke out between relatives and supporters of Tau and angry Khayelitsha community members.

Glass bottles and stones were hurled, while a fire was also started in the middle of the road outside the courthouse, causing a traffic jam.

The State on Tuesday afternoon argued Tau fabricated claims that she was forced to confess to kidnapping the little boy.

The defence didn't have time to present its argument on Tuesday due to delays caused by load shedding.

The case continues on Wednesday.