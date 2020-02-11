Chaos erupts outside CT court following appearance of alleged baby snatcher
Karabo Tau denied she snatched two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow nearly a month ago.
CAPE TOWN - Chaos erupted outside the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon following the appearance of a youth accused of kidnapping a Khayelitsha baby.
Karabo Tau denied she snatched two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow nearly a month ago.
Clashes broke out between relatives and supporters of Tau and angry Khayelitsha community members.
Glass bottles and stones were hurled, while a fire was also started in the middle of the road outside the courthouse, causing a traffic jam.
The State on Tuesday afternoon argued Tau fabricated claims that she was forced to confess to kidnapping the little boy.
The defence didn't have time to present its argument on Tuesday due to delays caused by load shedding.
The case continues on Wednesday.
More in Local
-
Ramaphosa: Joseph Shabalala’s spirit is now united with Madiba's
-
Madiba’s release from prison: What happened behind the scenes
-
Witness tells Aggett inquiry of 'brutal,' 'vicious' apartheid police
-
Joseph Shabalala & the global phenomenon of Ladysmith Black Mambazo
-
South Africa named World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series host
-
Sentencing for Jeremiah Ruiters’ killer, his mom postponed until March
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.