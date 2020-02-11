View all in Latest
Chaos erupts outside CT court following appearance of alleged baby snatcher

Karabo Tau denied she snatched two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow nearly a month ago.

Karabo Tau is accused of kidnapping Kwahlelo Tiwane. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
Karabo Tau is accused of kidnapping Kwahlelo Tiwane. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
59 minutes ago

CAPE TOWN - Chaos erupted outside the Bellville Magistrates Court on Tuesday afternoon following the appearance of a youth accused of kidnapping a Khayelitsha baby.

Karabo Tau denied she snatched two-month-old Kwahlelo Tiwane in Parow nearly a month ago.

Clashes broke out between relatives and supporters of Tau and angry Khayelitsha community members.

Glass bottles and stones were hurled, while a fire was also started in the middle of the road outside the courthouse, causing a traffic jam.

The State on Tuesday afternoon argued Tau fabricated claims that she was forced to confess to kidnapping the little boy.

The defence didn't have time to present its argument on Tuesday due to delays caused by load shedding.

The case continues on Wednesday.

