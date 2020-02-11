All NSFAS applications processed ahead of academic year for 'first time ever'
Blade Nzimande said this helped make for a smoother registration process at most tertiary education institutions.
CAPE TOWN - The Higher Education Minister on Tuesday said for the first time ever, all National Student Financial Aid Schemes (NSFAS) applications were processed ahead of the new academic year.
Blade Nzimande said created a smoother registration process at most tertiary education institutions.
“All applications received between September and November last year were dealt with and the applicants were informed. This has made a big difference. In the past students would go and seek to register at an institution not know whether they had received NSFAS or not.”
The scheme's administrator Randall Carolissen said walk-in registrations, especially at TVET colleges, place added pressure on the system.
“We have 130,000 applications from TVETs and we are assessing walk-ins at universities because we are collecting that data from different universities to put a number on that.”
