Africa CDC to intensify coronavirus detection training in SA

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

Africa CDC to intensify coronavirus detection training in SA

Test kits to detect the virus were already sent to countries like Iran, Cameroon, Egypt, and Uganda.

This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
This photo taken on 4 February 2020 shows a medical staff member (R) taking samples from a person to be tested for the new coronavirus at a quarantine zone in Wuhan, the epicentre of the outbreak, in China's central Hubei province. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - The African Union’s (AU) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will provide additional training on coronavirus detection in South Africa next week.

As part of intensified efforts to fight the outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provided another shipment of 150,000 test kits to more than 80 laboratories.

How to track the coronavirus outbreak

Over 1,000 people have died and at least 42,000 were infected since the outbreak was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

Test kits to detect the virus were already sent to countries like Iran, Cameroon, Egypt, and Uganda.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said the African CDC last week trained 12 countries in Senegal making use of test kits provided by the global health body.

“Further training will take place in South Africa next week. The WHO will continue to work with all the countries to detect rapidly new cases of the coronavirus and to save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.

Across the globe, the WHO identified 168 laboratories with the right technology to diagnose the coronavirus.

Timeline

More in Africa

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA