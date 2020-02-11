Africa CDC to intensify coronavirus detection training in SA

Test kits to detect the virus were already sent to countries like Iran, Cameroon, Egypt, and Uganda.

CAPE TOWN - The African Union’s (AU) Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) will provide additional training on coronavirus detection in South Africa next week.

As part of intensified efforts to fight the outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) provided another shipment of 150,000 test kits to more than 80 laboratories.

Over 1,000 people have died and at least 42,000 were infected since the outbreak was detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December.

WHO director-general Tedros Ghebreyesus said the African CDC last week trained 12 countries in Senegal making use of test kits provided by the global health body.

“Further training will take place in South Africa next week. The WHO will continue to work with all the countries to detect rapidly new cases of the coronavirus and to save lives,” Ghebreyesus said.

Across the globe, the WHO identified 168 laboratories with the right technology to diagnose the coronavirus.