Woman arrested for fatally stabbing boyfriend at University of Fort Hare

The man, a student at the University of Fort Hare, was killed on Saturday morning.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a woman for allegedly stabbing her boyfriend to death.
The man, a student at the University of Fort Hare, was killed on Saturday morning. It’s understood the attack happened at the university’s Alice Campus.
Police spokesperson Khaya Tonjeni said the couple was arguing.
“The victim was allegedly stabbed by the female on the upper body with a knife, and he was rushed to hospital where he was declared dead on his approval,” he said.
The suspect is expected to appear before the Alice Magistrate Court on Tuesday facing a charge of murder.
