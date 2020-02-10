WC ANC: Former model C school must take 6,000 unplaced pupils

The party argued that these schools had better resources and could accommodate learners without a school.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) wants about 6,000 learners without a school placed at former model C schools.

Affected learners have been without a school since the start of the year.

While the Western Cape Education Department said that it was using all resources to find a school for learners who had not been placed yet, the ANC said that it had a plan and it was quite simple.

Muhammad Sayed, the ANC’s spokesperson on education, said that former model C schools had better resources and classes were normally smaller.

"We are not saying that model C school must now have 50 learners per classroom. Model C schools have between 20-24 learners and we are saying that if they can increase their class size by about two or three, surely you can accommodate the learners [that have not been placed yet]."

But Education MEC Debbie Schafer said that the overwhelming majority of the first time registrations were from the Eastern Cape, amounting to about 14,904 learners or 87%.

Schafer said that the budget for these learners did not follow them to the Western Cape until much later, if at all, making planning and provisioning difficult.