Vusi Khoza: I am not leaving the EFF

Reports emerged at the weekend suggesting that Khoza and Gauteng EFF chairperson Mandisa Mashego are being targeted because they have publicly opposed the dominant faction within the party.

DURBAN – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) Kwazulu-Natal chairperson Vusi Khoza has denied claims he plans to leave the party after his preferred candidates were not chosen at the party's elective conference last December.

It was also suggested both Khoza and Mashego are in conversation with former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, aiming to join his People's Dialogue Movement.

Khoza has told **Eyewitness News **that he is remaining in the EFF.

He has denied claims that he has fallen out with party leader Julius Malema.

“It’s all lies and a figment of lazy minds who see smoke where there is no fire.”

Khoza said despite not initially supporting the current EFF leadership, he accepted their victory at Nasrec.

“It is a constitutional obligation that everyone must subject themselves once the leadership has been elected. I am in full support of the elected leadership.”

Khoza said the party planned to increase its structures in his province, where it enjoys little support.