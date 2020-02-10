UWC hoping for smooth resumption of classes amid student protests

It's reopening was suspended last week due to protests.

CAPE TOWN - The University of the Western Cape (UWC) is hoping for a smooth start to the new academic year this week.

Student leader Ivyn Sambo: "We are staying until they meet our demands. We will not stop with the UWC shutdown until our demands are met. We will shut down this university peacefully. We understand that this institution is not favourable to students who come from disadvantaged households."

Among protesting university-goers' demands were the scrapping of historical debt and accommodation.

UWC's Gasant Abarder said that resolving the accommodation issue was complicated.

"A private service provider late last year cancelled their lease with the university. The university then went on an urgent search for bed spaces and was able to secure 815 beds, so obviously those students from that South Point residence have been prioritised."