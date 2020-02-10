UKZN classes suspended until further notice

View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Video
View all in Cartoons
20°C / 22°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 22°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 22°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 34°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 37°C
  • 19°C
  • Wed
  • 38°C
  • 22°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 19°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 30°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 18°C
  • Tue
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
Go

UKZN classes suspended until further notice

The institution is battling to reach an agreement with the SRC to end the violent and disruptive protests at the university.

The University of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied.
The University of KwaZulu-Natal. Picture: Supplied.
29 minutes ago

DURBAN - The University of KwaZulu-Natal has suspended classes indefinitely.

The institution is battling to reach an agreement with the SRC to end the violent and disruptive protests at the university.

The institution said that registration would continue despite the academic programme stalling.

UKZN spokesperson Ashton Bodrick said that the suspension of the academic programme was aimed at preventing any further damage to university property.

Bodrick said that the university's management would on Monday meet with Higher Education Minister Blade Nzimande to discuss the impasse.

Over the past two weeks, students have been demanding that their historical debt be cleared so that they could register but the university wanted some students to settle a portion of their bills first.

The university, which was owed R1.7 billion by students, also wanted them to sign an acknowledgment of debt form.

A meeting between student leaders and university management was scheduled for Tuesday.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2020 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA