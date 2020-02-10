Search operation continues for man presumed drowned in Gauteng floods
Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, died after the heavy downpours hit parts of Gauteng, leaving hundreds of residents displaced.
JOHANNESBURG - Search and rescue operations continued Douglasdale on Monday for a man believed to have drowned following flash floods over the weekend.
Several parts of Gauteng have been affected including Alexandra, Soweto and Tshwane.
Joburg emergency services Nana Rabebe said: “We are just finishing two kilometres of the part in Douglasdale. Tomorrow we will restart again. We have unfortunately not have found anything as yet.”
