Go

Search operation continues for man presumed drowned in Gauteng floods

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, died after the heavy downpours hit parts of Gauteng, leaving hundreds of residents displaced.

FILE: A view of a flooded area in Centurion, Gauteng. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN
20 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Search and rescue operations continued Douglasdale on Monday for a man believed to have drowned following flash floods over the weekend.

Three people, including an eight-year-old girl, died after the heavy downpours hit parts of Gauteng, leaving hundreds of residents displaced.

Several parts of Gauteng have been affected including Alexandra, Soweto and Tshwane.

Joburg emergency services Nana Rabebe said: “We are just finishing two kilometres of the part in Douglasdale. Tomorrow we will restart again. We have unfortunately not have found anything as yet.”

