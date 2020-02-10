Search continues for kidnapped Tazne van Wyk in Cape Town
Van Wyk was last seen by her father on Friday when she left home to go to a nearby tuckshop.
CAPE TOWN - The search for an eight-year-old girl who was kidnapped in Elsies River is focusing on Eureka Estate this afternoon.
Tazne van Wyk was last seen by her father on Friday when she left home to go to a nearby tuckshop.
Police are investigating a kidnapping and are searching for the child’s 54-year-old neighbour who is a person of interest in the child’s disappearance.
It's been three days since Van Wyk’s disappearance.
The Ravensmead community policing forum’s Zelda Trantraal said the search for the little girl moved to surrounding areas. Police are searching for Pangkaeker Moyhdian. He was reportedly recently released from prison and lived in the same neighbourhood as the child and her family.
