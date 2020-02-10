SABC refutes report it's privatising MetroFM, SABC 3, 5FM & Good Hope FM
The SABC said it has not had discussions with government in this regard but was conducting a thorough process of assessing all its assets, determining which were core and non-core.
JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has refuted a report by an online news site that it would be selling off SABC 3, Metro FM, Good Hope FM and 5FM.
A report by Inside Politics African Narrative stated that a document titled Repurposing the State-Owned Enterprises as Instruments for Economic Growth recommended the privatisation of the four commercial arms of the SABC.
This comes in light of the SABC having canned a number of flagship shows on SABC 3 in the last few months, including Top Billing and Isidingo.
The SABC said it had not had discussions with government in this regard but was conducting a thorough process of assessing all its assets, determining which were core and non-core.
"The potential disposal of any of the SABC's media assets involves a much more complex decision matrix, with factors such as the public interest, the public mandate and the future financial sustainability of the SABC being central to any decision," the SABC said in a statement.
"In light of the above-mentioned factors, the SABC categorically denies that these media assets have been identified for sale."
More in Business
-
BRPs have a fiduciary duty to SAA first, not creditors, shareholders – expert
-
Numsa rejects Telkom's reasoning behind plan to cut 3,000 jobs
-
Eskom recovers enough to ease back on load shedding
-
‘Rogue unit’ saga: NPA withdraws charges against former SARS officials
-
Ramaphosa questions SAA route cancellations
-
Rand falls to 3-month low, stocks down
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.