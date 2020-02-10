SABC refutes report it's privatising MetroFM, SABC 3, 5FM & Good Hope FM

The SABC said it has not had discussions with government in this regard but was conducting a thorough process of assessing all its assets, determining which were core and non-core.

JOHANNESBURG - The SABC has refuted a report by an online news site that it would be selling off SABC 3, Metro FM, Good Hope FM and 5FM.

A report by Inside Politics African Narrative stated that a document titled Repurposing the State-Owned Enterprises as Instruments for Economic Growth recommended the privatisation of the four commercial arms of the SABC.

This comes in light of the SABC having canned a number of flagship shows on SABC 3 in the last few months, including Top Billing and Isidingo.

The SABC said it had not had discussions with government in this regard but was conducting a thorough process of assessing all its assets, determining which were core and non-core.

"The potential disposal of any of the SABC's media assets involves a much more complex decision matrix, with factors such as the public interest, the public mandate and the future financial sustainability of the SABC being central to any decision," the SABC said in a statement.

"In light of the above-mentioned factors, the SABC categorically denies that these media assets have been identified for sale."